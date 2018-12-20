Saints Michael Thomas leads top-flight group of NFL receivers

Could be historic year for wide receivers with 100+ receptions

Saints Michael Thomas leads top-flight group of NFL receivers
Michael Thomas has only missed one game in his time with the Saints. (Source: Nola.com)
December 20, 2018 at 11:01 AM CST - Updated December 20 at 11:01 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (109 receptions), Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen (105), Philadelphia tight end Zach Ertz (101), Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones (100) and Green Bay wide receiver DaVante Adams (100) – have recorded at least 100 receptions this season.

Saints host the Cleveland Browns - week 2 of the regular season (Source: WVUE)
Saints host the Cleveland Browns - week 2 of the regular season (Source: WVUE)

Entering Week 16, six additional players – Pittsburgh wide receivers Juju Smith-Schuster (95 receptions) and Antonio Brown (90), Houston wide receiver De Andre Hopkins (94), Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey (94), Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (93) and Minnesota wide receiver Stefon Diggs (92) – currently have at least 90 receptions.

Saints win their seventh consecutive game. (Source WVUE/Mark Lagrange)
Saints win their seventh consecutive game. (Source WVUE/Mark Lagrange)

With 10 players recording at least 100 catches this season, the 2018 season would surpass the 1995 season (nine) for the most players with at least 100 catches in a single season.

The seasons with the most players with at least 100 receptions in NFL history:

SEASON PLAYERS WITH 100+ RECEPTIONS
1995 9
2015 7
Many tied 6
2018 5*
*Entering Week 16

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.