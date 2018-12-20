Saints open as six-point favorites over the Steelers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints (12-2) need one more win to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Standing in New Orleans way this week, the Steelers (8-5-1). Las Vegas thinks the Black and Gold can get it done on Sunday, installing the Saints as six-point favorites.
Both squads are coming off big wins. The Saints escaped Carolina with a 12-9 victory. The Steelers survived the Patriots, 17-10.
New Orleans is 10-4 against the spread in 2018. The Saints covered the spread nine games in a row, but missed the number two of the last three games (Cowboys and Panthers.)
