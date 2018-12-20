Saints red-hot defense gets another test this weekend against Ben Roethlisberger

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints offense has hit a rough patch in the last three games, scoring only 9 points combined in the first half of those contest.
But where the offense has struggled, the defense has thrived. In the last six games, the Saints defense has allowed an NFL-low 74 points, and forced 3-plus sacks in each game. Last week the Black and Gold terrorized Cam Newton, this week Ben Roethlisberger is in the crosshairs.
“Yeah, but there’s challenges each and every week, and they know that just like we know that,” said Drew Brees.
"From week-to-week man you put together the best game plan you can, and you go out there and it’s about execution. Those guys have done a great job over the last couple of weeks. I mean statistically best in the league by far. But I think they understand the challenge that’s ahead of them this week, with the firepower on that side, and obviously we have the same challenges facing the defense.”
Steelers and Saints kick things off Sunday in the Dome, at 3:25 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.