Abuse allegations against 2 clergymen settled, archdiocese says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans settled a claim of abuse against two clergymen that is connected to the St. Augustine Church.
Allegations against Deacon Lloyd Glapion and Father Kenneth Hamilton, a priest of the Society of the Divine Word, date back to the 1980s when both men were in ministry at the church.
Both have denied the accusation.
Glapion retired in 1999 and has been out of ministry for many years. Hamilton left the Archdiocese in 1986, prior to the accusation.
His order has advised that he was taken out of ministry when the accusation was received, according to the archdiocese.
“The investigation and final disposition of the allegation regarding Fr. Hamilton is the responsibility of his religious order. The Archdiocese of New Orleans makes the fact of this settlement public in a spirit of transparency,” the archdiocese said in a statement.
