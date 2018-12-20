Shelby: Dense fog in the morning, High Wind Watch this afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Dense Fog Advisory is effect through 9 AM. Even after the fog clears, clouds will linger and light showers are possible this afternoon. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid 50s.
A High Wind Watch will go into effect for metro New Orleans this afternoon and last through midday Friday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for other areas south of the Lake. Sustained winds of 25-35 MPH are possible. Gusts could reach as high as 50 MPH near the water and on bridges and overpasses. Be sure to secure any holiday decorations or patio items.
Chilly conditions are expected Friday with highs struggling to get into the low 50s. A warm-up is in store for the weekend all the way through Christmas Day.
