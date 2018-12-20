State audit slams San Diego response to hepatitis A outbreak

In this Sept. 19, 2017 photo, Jose Salinas sprays a bleach solution on a downtown San Diego city street as part of the city's efforts to combat the recent Hepatitis A outbreak. An audit by the California Legislature has found the city and county of San Diego faltered in quickly controlling a Hepatitis A outbreak last year that grew to be among the largest seen in the United States in decades. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (AP)