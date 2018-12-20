State Police: Suspects accused of trafficking teen who was drugged, beaten, raped

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two child trafficking suspects were arrested Wednesday and a 16-year-old victim - who had been reported missing - was rescued, according to State Police.
The investigation began after detectives received a tip from the Human Trafficking Hotline saying that the teen was being held against her will and was repeatedly raped, drugged and beaten.
Detectives said they identified 26-year-old Elbert Riascos and 24-year-old Jovan Martin, both of New Orleans, as the suspects who were holding the juvenile against her will. The juvenile was rescued by law enforcement officials on December 15.
Both suspects were arrested in the 600 block of Canal Street and booked into the Orleans Justice Center. In addition to trafficking of a child for sexual purposes, Riascos was also booked with first-degree rape, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, false imprisonment, cruelty to a juvenile, production and possession of child pornography, distribution of cocaine and resisting arrest. Martin was also booked with resisting arrest.
Both suspects are on probation for previous criminal convictions.
The case remains active and ongoing, and additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline is a national anti-trafficking hotline serving victims and survivors of human trafficking and the anti-trafficking community in the United States. The National Hotline can be accessed by emailing help@humantraffickinghotline.org, submitting a tip through the online tip reporting form, and visiting the web portal at www.humantraffickinghotline.org. You can also call the hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text at 233733.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.