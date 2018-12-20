S&WB holds last meeting of 2018

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Sewerage and Water Board is holding it’s last meeting of the year Thursday.
The meeting has several items on the agenda.
Last week the Public Works Committee elected a city council member to join the Sewerage and Water Board with several major issues cropping up in the last several months.
Councilman Jay Banks was elected to the board to act as city representation moving forward.
The board recently announced it had no money in it’s drainage fund with expenses piling up to over $4 million dollars in just one month.
This also comes during a time that several residents are contesting extremely high water bills. They are saying the S&WB failed to check their water meter regularly.
“So we will make sure that billing, that revenue collection, that boil water advisories, that the water shutoffs remain top of the agenda items," said Joe Giarrusso, Public Works Committee Chairman."
The council will hold a vote to approve Councilman Banks to serve on the board, which will go into effect January 1, 2019.
“My goals are to restore public confidence in the Sewerage and Water Board. Right now we have a behemoth, we have a behemoth of problems," said Banks.
