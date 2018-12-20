Unger and Bushrod miss practice Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Center Max Unger (concussion) and offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) both missed practice on Wednesday. The linemen left the Panthers game Monday night early with injury.
Saints left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral/knee), left guard Andrus Peat (shoulder) right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder), and Thomas Morstead (left ankle) were all limited in Wednesday’s workout. Armstead has missed the last five games with a pectoral injury.
Ted Ginn, Jr. returned to practice for the first time since October. Ginn had been on injured reserve with a knee injury. He can now be activated at any time for the Black and Gold. Drew Brees was more than happy to see his return.
“He looked good. Look forward to getting him back this week and we’ll see how it progresses. Obviously he hasn’t had a chance to be with us for a long time. I guess since before Washington back in September. It’ll be good to get him back out there running around,” said Brees.
