Busiest travel day of the season underway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Triple A predicts one-third of Americans will travel for the holidays, and Friday will be one of the busiest days of the season.
The Louis Armstrong Airport could be seeing the highest flying numbers in 15 years.
Triple A predicted that Thursday was the worst travel day, but Friday can be troublesome for long lines as people jump start their travel plans.
Between December 19 and January 5, there are expected to be about 41 million flyers going through security. That number doesn’t even touch drivers on the road.
Around 102 million people are expected to pack up the car hit the road, the highest since 2001.
A tip from TSA regarding traveling with Christmas gifts is to not wrap them, since some items need additional screening.
“Triple A has been doing this forecast for over 20 years, and this is the largest number of people we’ve forecasted travelling for the holidays," said Don Redmond.
Saturday and Sunday are also expected to be very busy. The smallest crowds for travel will be Monday.
