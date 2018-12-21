Elderly man killed in two-vehicle crash on LA 1

GOLDEN MEADOW, LA (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash on LA 1 that claimed the life of an elderly man Thursday morning.
State Police say the crash happened near the Golden Meadow flood gate just before 11 a.m.
According to investigators, 80-year-old Gerald Plaisance was driving his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on LA 1 when for unknown reasons he crossed the center line into the northbound lane. The vehicle then struck a 2007 Freightliner truck.
Plaisance was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office.
The driver of the Freightliner, 37-year-old Adrian Echeverria of Cypress, Texas was not injured in the crash.
Investigators say that they do not suspect impairment played a part in the crash. Toxicology tests are currently pending through the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
