Former NOPD Chief Warren Riley sues Mayor Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 News has learned that former New Orleans Police Chief Warren Riley has filed a federal lawsuit against Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accusing her of breaching an employment contract.
Riley had been considered for the city’s director of Homeland Security and Public Safety job, but Cantrell changed her mind about him after receiving some criticism from the community.
Riley’s attorney, Jonathan Pedersen, confirms he filed the suit in federal court Friday afternoon.
In May, Riley said Cantrell sent him a letter offering him the job and a $180,000 salary.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.