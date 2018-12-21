Hungary protests give opposition a chance to work together

MP Adam Mirkoczky, chairman of the oppositional party Jobbik's Heves county office, delivers his speech during the rally held against the government in Eger, Hungary, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. The Hungarian government is not planning to change recently adopted amendments to the labor code that have led to days of protests. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs on Wednesday described the demonstrations as "political" and tied them to groups he claimed are backed by financier and philanthropist Geoge Soros. (Peter Komka/MTI via AP) (Peter Komka)