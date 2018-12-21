JP council will decide fate of Big Lee’s home

The family of Big Lee Martin is selling everything in his home during a two day estate sale. The home is filled with LSU memorabilia and collectors items as well as regular household items. The family says everything must be sold.
December 21, 2018 at 5:47 AM CST - Updated December 21 at 5:47 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Council will have to make a final decision about what will happen to the home that once belonged to the late tow truck driver Big Lee Martin.

The Planning Advisory Board denied plans to turn it into office space, along with the home next door.

Ryan Main and his wife Patricia Messelman Main are the owners and contractors of the two properties.

They said they wanted to move the community forward after Martin was killed.

Neighbors spoke at the board meeting against the change.

“What is being proposed does not serve any need of the residents in the immediate area it’s purely for the financial benefit for the proposals," said Catherine Haws.

Martin, 54, was shot and killed in May.

Investigators said 78-year-old Wayne Higgins killed him after a decade-long feud.

