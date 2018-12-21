LeBron’s comments about the Lakers trading for Davis sets off a ton of storylines

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Earlier in the week LeBron James was asked what his thoughts were if Anthony Davis was traded to the Lakers. His response, "that would be amazing."
That set of a firestorm that will continue until this offseason. Davis was asked for a response by ESPN, the Pelican said “I don’t really care.”
Well, A.D. might not care, but general managers around the league sure do. ESPN story came out today, quoting small-market GM’s that think James should get hit with a tampering fine for his comments about A.D., since he’s under contract. It’s against league rules to comment on players under contract with another team.
Making this all more intriguing, the Pelicans play the Lakers tonight on the road. Davis and James both missed shootaround this morning. LeBron and Davis both missed the workout with illness. The superstars are both game-time decisions.
