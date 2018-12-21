Man struck, killed in Mid City accident

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality that happened in Mid City Thursday night.
According to NOPD, officers responded to the scene of the accident at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Cortez Street just after 8 p.m.
Officers found an adult male suffering from injuries after being struck by the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe.
The victim was transported to University Medical Center to receive treatment for his injuries. The victim later died from his injuries, according to the report.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact Detective Michael Baldassaro at 504-658-6205. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
