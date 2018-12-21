MEMA ready to assist Santa

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says they are ready to assist Santa Claus as he moves throughout the state Christmas Eve.
According to MEMA, the forecast is looking good with mild temperatures and mostly clear skies across the state.
MEMA said they would like to assure all the children in South Mississippi that Santa and the reindeer will have smooth sailing.
The State Emergency Operations Center in Pearl will be monitoring Santa’s travel through Mississippi and will provide assistance if necessary.
Important tips to remember for Christmas Eve:
- Children MUST go to bed early.
- Make sure rooftops are clear for Santa and the reindeer to land.
- A glass of low-fat milk and plate of cookies should be placed near the Christmas tree.
