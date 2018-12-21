New Lawsuit Seeks Access to Jefferson Parish Landfill

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New problems for a controversial Jefferson parish landfill. Another group has come forward filing suit, claiming residents are being harmed.
It's been one of the year's biggest controversies, in Jefferson Parish.
'I know my 9- year old daughter wakes up, with her throat burning," one woman complained to the council earlier this year.
Residents have complained for months about odors coming from the parish landfill on the west bank...now there's new litigation.
"We're seeking injunctive releif, we want whatever is happening to stop," said
attorney Nick Cressy. He filed a new lawsuit against the parish, on behalf of 86 clients, on both banks of the river. They say the odor must stop, and they want to conduct their own tests, on the 800 acre site.
"We think it's important we have access to the landfill now, the parish says they are improving, but our communities need to know what they've been exposed to in the past and moving forward," said Cressy.
Cressy says his lawsuit is a mass action, on behalf of dozens of named individuals.
"Children with asthma, these conditions have been worsened, by whatever exists in that landfill," said Cressy.
Parish officials have ordered new waste pumping systems to be put in place, as they have leaned on the plant operator for improvements.
But residents want more.
Attorneys in the new lawsuit are trying to speed up the process. They have filed a motion for expedited discovery. We reached out to the parish for comment but haven’t heard back.
