No injury designation for Armstead & Unger Sunday, Bushrod out
Saints tackle Terron Armstead (72) could make his return Sunday against Pittsburgh. He has not played since this injury in week ten. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
By Sean Fazende | December 21, 2018 at 3:56 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 3:56 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The health of the Saints offensive line appears to be improving. Left tackle Terron Armstead and center Max Unger both fully practiced Friday and have no injury designation for Sunday.

Armstead’s health has been a big topic in the Saints offensive struggles. He hasn’t played since the second quarter of the Saints win over Cincinnati in week ten. This is the first time he has not been listed as ‘out’ since that injury. Unger left Monday’s game against Carolina with a concussion.

The only Saints player listed as out for Sunday is reserve tackle Jermon Bushrod.

