88 petitioners file motion for immediate access to JP landfill

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Nearly a hundred petitioners have filed a joint motion for immediate access to the Jefferson Parish landfill.
The motion was filed in state court December 13.
According to the motion, the 88 petitioners want immediate access to the landfill to inspect and collect air samples that they believe may be lost or destroyed as the parish continues their maintenance of the site.
The petitioners allege that no comprehensive air quality data has been collected from the landfill, and they need immediate access to collect their own samples to see whether any harm has been done to their health.
Over the past year, the petitioners say they have been exposed to gases that have caused physical reactions such as nausea, difficulty breathing, dizziness, burning and irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat, as well as fear and anguish.
The motion alleges that the DEQ has only collected samples at two locations in the parish and did not test those samples for numerous chemical compounds that could be toxic.
The motion states:
“Several toxic and carcinogenic compounds that are typically contained in landfill gas were detected in the community at concentrations that exceed screening levels established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”). These screening levels are used to help regulators and decision makers assess environmental and human health risk when there have been releases of hazardous substances into the environment. Exceedances of screening levels mean that further action is required, be it additional investigation, remediation, or both, in order to ensure adequate protection of human health and the environment.”
The petitioners also say that since there is no historical data to determine the level of exposure, the only way to obtain the best possible information on the nature of the emissions is to collect data from the landfill immediately.
According to the motion, if the conditions remained constant over time, then the data collected at the landfill at any time will be enough to generate reliable data on exposure levels in the community.
The petitioners have asked that the court expedite their request for access and have requested a hearing for January 24, 2019.
Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni has blamed the previous administration for the odors, claiming a breach of contract by the company IESI for not maintaining the landfill’s leachate, the liquid that drains from the landfill.
Former Parish President John Young strongly rejects the idea that his administration did anything wrong.
A state Air Monitoring Lab Report by the Department of Environmental Quality detected two chemicals of concern from landfills across the river—hydrogen sulfide and methane. The DEQ report said the amounts are not harmful to human health.
