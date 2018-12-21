88 petitioners file motion for immediate access to JP landfill

“Several toxic and carcinogenic compounds that are typically contained in landfill gas were detected in the community at concentrations that exceed screening levels established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”). These screening levels are used to help regulators and decision makers assess environmental and human health risk when there have been releases of hazardous substances into the environment. Exceedances of screening levels mean that further action is required, be it additional investigation, remediation, or both, in order to ensure adequate protection of human health and the environment.”