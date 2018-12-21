5 residents displaced in 2-alarm fire in Bywater

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire that displaced five people in The Bywater Thursday night.
According to NOFD, the fire started in a three-story building in the 3200 block of St. Claude Avenue.
When firefighters arrived to the scene around 1:55 a.m. they found two residents outside of their apartments.
Due to windy conditions, the fire spread to 1031 and 1033 Alvar Street on the right of the apartments, according to NOFD.
According to the report, one elderly resident lived at the home at 1031 Alvar Street and was transported to an area hospital for observation.
Two other elderly residents living at 1033 Alvar Street escaped unharmed. They had just renovated the home, according to the report.
