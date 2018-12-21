Some days are better than others, as the saying goes. So we put together this list, in no particular order, of the top 7 days of the week.
Tuesday
It’s a great day for tacos whether you’re young or old. It gives the whole family something to look forward to.
Friday
While it’s the last day of the work week in many cities, in New Orleans it is usually a busy time for service industry workers. Work hard, play hard
Sunday
During football season, Saints games are a no-brainer. For the rest of the year, there’s probably other stuff to do too.
Monday
Someone has a case of the Mondays on Monday. And the only prescription is more cowbell.
Wednesday
This is the only day with a universal nickname: Humpday. It marks the middle of the week if you set your “in” and “out” points based on a traditional calendar.
Thursday
The English word Thursday is named after the Norse god of thunder, Thor. Thursday means Thor's day in Old English. Thor is represented riding a chariot drawn by goats and wielding thehammer. How about that?
Saturday
It’s alright for a fight, according to Sir Elton John. It’s also good for college football, crawfish boils and late night variety shows on television.
Is there a day of the week that we missed? Please email the author at cfinch@fox8live.com