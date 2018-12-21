TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 westbound closed in Slidell due to accident

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are working an accident on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 that closed the roadway down.
The crash happened between Old Spanish Trail and the Oak Harbor exit.
It’s unclear what caused the accident, but two helicopters were flown in to help with the apparent victims.
The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed around 12:30 p.m. as emergency vehicles were leaving the scene.
Parts of the interstate were reopened by 1 p.m.
The westbound side of the interstate is still closed. The Hwy. 11 bridge is scheduled to be closed Friday, so the Rigolets might be the best alternative. Or drivers should head to the Causeway if they are trying to get to the southshore.
