David: Warmer weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A warmer but fairly typical December weekend is ahead with highs in the 60s. A few spots could reach 70 on Sunday. Lots of sun for Saturday but clouds return on Sunday as a cold front approaches the area. A few sprinkles or a light shower is possible with the front Sunday afternoon otherwise it will be dry.
Monday is a little bit cooler behind the front with plenty of clouds and limited sun. Christmas Day will be a bit warmer but dry.
It turns stormy late Wednesday and Thursday with heavy rain possible. Stay tuned for updated forecasts.
