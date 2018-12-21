David: Warmer weekend ahead

David: Warmer weekend ahead
By David Bernard | December 21, 2018 at 3:31 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 3:40 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A warmer but fairly typical December weekend is ahead with highs in the 60s. A few spots could reach 70 on Sunday. Lots of sun for Saturday but clouds return on Sunday as a cold front approaches the area. A few sprinkles or a light shower is possible with the front Sunday afternoon otherwise it will be dry.

Monday is a little bit cooler behind the front with plenty of clouds and limited sun. Christmas Day will be a bit warmer but dry.

It turns stormy late Wednesday and Thursday with heavy rain possible. Stay tuned for updated forecasts.

