Windy & Cold Friday

A High Wind Warning will remain in effect through mid morning. Wind gusts to 50 mph are possible across the New Orleans metro area. The most susceptible areas will be near bodies of water and on bridges and overpasses. The strong winds will rapidly diminish by the afternoon. Skies will also clear and become sunny.
A cold night is on tap with temperatures north and west of the Lake falling to near freezing. On the south shore, temperatures will fall to around the 40 degree mark. Temperatures will rise quickly under sunny skies on Saturday. Highs will reach the low 60s. Highs could get to near 70 on Sunday.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look mostly dry and cloudy. Temperatures will reach near the 70 degree mark on Christmas Day.
The weather will turn wet after Christmas with a number of disturbances bringing rain to the area going into the New Year.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.