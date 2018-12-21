Zoning concerns after office space proposed at Big Lee’s old house

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Owners of the Jefferson Parish home that once belonged to tow truck driver Big Lee Martin heard from some frustrated residents Thursday (Dec. 20).
Patricia Besselman-Main and her husband Ryan Main own two properties, 615 and 619 Bonnabel Boulevard. The couple attended the Jefferson Parish Planning Advisory Board’s December meeting hoping the board would make a positive recommendation for their rezoning from an R-1 to G0-2.
The couple had rendered plans at the meeting. They depict a two-story building that looks like a house.
“We put a lot of time and thought into what we would build for the goal of contributing positively in the area,” said Besselman-Main.
Even with these plans, the board unanimously voted to send a recommendation denying the change. But this doesn’t mean the project is over.
Besselman-Main is a financial planner. She says she would not live in the building but make it her office along with her co-workers.
The property is where 54-year-old Big Lee Martin was shot and killed in May. Investigators say his neighbor, 78-year-old Wayne Higgins, killed him after a decades-long feud.
Higgins is on house arrest awaiting trail for second-degree murder.
Ryan Main says his wife wants to tear down the two properties and start fresh.
“We spent a lot of time trying to figure out what neighbors may object to. Like, parking in the street,” said Besselman-Main.
In their plans, they have a parking lot behind the property.
Even with this design, neighbors say they don’t want it next door.
“What is being proposed does not serve any need of the residents in the immediate area, it’s purely for the financial benefit for the proposals,” said Catherine Haws.
Haws has lived in the area for 20 years and says if the rezoning happens, it would have a ripple effect.
“Let one business in, there’ll be application for further zoning changes and more businesses will come,” she said.
The Planning Board denied the change. Both recommendations to deny the request will be given to the Jefferson Parish Council for a final decision.
