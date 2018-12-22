LeBron registers a triple-double, Pelicans lose third in a row

LOS ANGELES (AP) - LeBron James had 22 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Lakers beat the Pelicans, 112-104.
James got his third triple-double with the Lakers and No. 76 for his career, helping Los Angeles to its sixth consecutive home win.
Anthony Davis had 30 points and 20 rebounds for the Pelicans, who lost their third straight game. Julius Randle had 21 points in his first game against the Lakers at Staples Center, and Jrue Holiday had 18 points and 10 assists.
Davis and James shared the court for the first time since James recently declared in an interview with ESPN that it would be “amazing” if the Lakers traded for the Pelicans' biggest star. James' comments prompted allegations of tampering.
New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said before the game that Davis will not be traded to the Lakers or anywhere else as long as he remains under contract to the Pelicans.
TIP-INS
Pelicans: Davis had a bandage placed on his left pinkie finger during the first quarter, and appeared to be trying to shake out the injury as the game went on. New Orleans committed 13 turnovers leading to 20 points for Los Angeles. The Pelicans got 11 points off 13 Lakers turnovers. Nikola Mirotic missed his fourth straight game because of an ankle injury.
