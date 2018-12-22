LSP: troopers arrest 3 men for crimes involving children

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Three men were arrested in Southwest Louisiana after Louisiana State Police investigators worked undercover on social media in an effort to apprehend individuals seeking to have sexual contact with children.
Sgt. James Anderson said Brian E. Thomas, 34, of Lake Arthur, and Quentin D. Coley, 57, of Greensburg, traveled separately to an area hotel after they agreed to pay money to facilitate sexual acts with an adult female and a 13-year-old child, on Dec. 6.
Troopers arrested both men and charged each with prostitution, prostitution involving persons under 17, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor, Anderson said.
Both men were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with a bond of $12,500 each.
Anderson said that James Hankins, 55, of Sulphur, traveled to an area hotel after he agreed to pay for sexual acts with an adult female, a 13-year-old, and two 7-year-old children.
Troopers arrested Hankins with the assistance of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and the DeRidder City Police Department.
Hankins was charged with prostitution, prostitution involving persons under 17, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and indecent behavior with a juvenile, Anderson said.
Hankins was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail with a bond set at $300,000. Anderson said Hankins has been previously arrested in Calcasieu Parish for pornography involving juveniles as well as obscenity.
The investigation is ongoing.
