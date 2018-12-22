LSU athletes involved in ‘traumatic’ fatal shooting in Scotlandville

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One person was found fatally shot in the back seat of a truck Saturday afternoon.
Police have detained two LSU student-athletes, who were in the front seat of the truck, for questioning.
“We have today been in constant contact with law enforcement regarding this terrible situation. Right now, our concern is for the safety and well being of our student-athletes. They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately. All questions regarding the investigation should be directed to law enforcement at this time," LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said in a statement Saturday afternoon.
Emergency personnel were called out to the scene at 68th Avenue near Village Street at around 12:10 p.m.
Police said one man, who was not an LSU athlete, was found dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
