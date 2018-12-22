LSU hands nationally-ranked Furman their first loss of the season

Tremont Waters racked up 20 points for LSU. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | December 21, 2018 at 9:10 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 9:10 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the preseason, most prognosticators picked LSU to make the “Big Dance.” Against No. 24 Furman, the Tigers showed their a legit contender for NCAA Tournament bid. Will Wade’s squad handed Furman (12-1) their first loss of the season, winning in convincing fashion at home, 75-57.

LSU (9-3) outscored the Paladins, 44-30, in the second half. It’s the Tigers first win of the season over a ranked opponent.

Tremont Waters came off the bench to score 20 points, hand out 7 assists, and grab 5 rebounds. Kavell Bigby-Williams accumulated a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Next up for the Tigers, they host ULM on December 28th.

