LSU signee Derek Stingley, Jr. hits the practice field two days after he signs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The top recruit in the country for 2019, Derek Stingley, Jr., signed with the Tigers on Wednesday. Two days later, the star cornerback was already on the practice field, this according to a report by the website TigerDetails.com.
The NCAA allows signees to work in 15 bowl practices once transcripts are approved. Stingley cannot participate in the Fiesta Bowl, but will be eligible to suit up for the Tigers this fall.
Stingley garnered the top recruit status in the country by Rivals. On Wednesday, Stingley stressed the importance of playing for his hometown team.
“It shows that in Louisiana we’ve got some great talent, and as long as we stay in town and go to LSU, then we can have some big things coming. If you’re from this area, you get a chance to play in front of friends and family. You make a play, and you just so happen to look in the stands, you might so happen to see somebody you know. Like that’s just a good feeling whenever you can do that,” said Stingley.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.