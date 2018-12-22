Man and woman injured early morning shooting in Algiers

New Orleans Police say a man and woman were injured in an early morning shooting in Algiers.
By Tiffany Baptiste | December 22, 2018 at 8:51 AM CST - Updated December 22 at 8:51 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man and woman were injured in an early morning shooting in Algiers.

The shooting happened around 6:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of Lauradale Drive.

According to police, a 19-year-old female suffered a graze wound and a 25-year-old male has suffered a gunshot wound to the knee.

Both of the victims have been taken to a local hospital by EMS.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

