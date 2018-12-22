NOPD: Autozone employee shoots suspect during armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say an armed robber was shot by a store employee Friday night in Gentilly.
The incident happened just after 6 p.m. at the Autozone located in the 9300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
According to investigators, the suspect walked into the store armed with a gun and demanded money. The suspect took the cash but as he was leaving the store, an employee pulled out a gun and shot the suspect several times. When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect in the store's parking lot.
The suspect, who police identified as 22-year-old Toney Brown, was taken to a local hospital by EMS where his condition is currently unknown.
