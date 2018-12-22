NOPD investigating shooting that left 11-year-old injured

ALGIERS, LA (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers that has left an 11-year-old boy injured.
Police say the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday night in the 1600 block of Southlawn Boulevard.
According to investigators, the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS where his condition is currently unknown.
Details on how the shooting happened are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
