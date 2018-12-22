People travel to check out Christmas bonfires by the levee

GARYVILLE, LA (WVUE) - Those looking for somewhere special to take their family on Christmas Eve may want to check out traditional bonfires along the river.
Along the levee along the Mississippi are logs stacked in lines for miles. It's a tradition that's carried on for generations.
"Back when my dad was probably my brother's age now, he and his friends built bonfires like this. some of them were just the regular tipi shape, and some they did more elaborate, like a ship, a log cabin," Amanda Weirdert said.
Weidert said her father's passion passed onto her brother, who helped create this year's masterpiece.
“This year we decided to build a pelican because the last four years, we’ve been sticking with the louisiana animal theme, and a pelican kind of fit the scheme of what we were trying to do,” Joshua Weidert said.
Weidert says he and a group of close friends work on a different piece every year.
"It took about three months of planning. I built a little small-scale model to start out of little small wooden dolls, and actually, three and a half weeks of construction," Weirdert said.
There's even a crank that gets the baby birds flapping their wings.
People made the trip from all over to see the wooden pelican. One family travelled from across the country.
“I’m out with my family, my adopted cajun family. We’re from California. i met my wife in 93, and we’ve been doing river rides for forever now, but this is the first time we’ve ever come out,” Aaron Wills said.
It's a special moment shared with his sons.
"I just really like how they made this, even though I don't know how," his son Falcon said.
Some may say, it's a lot of work just to watch it all burn, but for Weirdert, moments shared building the bonfire is what matters most.
“I grew up watching my brother and my dad build, so I just like to come up here and watch them and see all the people come up, and all the kids have fun and crank the bonfires and slide down the levy with the cardboard and everything,” Weidert said.
