Report: 44% of people wait to go holiday shopping

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s crunch time to find the right gift for family and friends.
“I usually plan way ahead like in October, November or to personalize things but this year has been crazy so, no," said Erin Burns. “No, this is it. We are here so we have to make it happen.”
Burns isn’t alone. The National Retail Federation, or NRF, found that 44 percent of people plan to finish Christmas shopping this weekend.
“I procrastinate normally until the very last minute,” said Mary Goodwin. “We have a lot of birthdays that are in December, so it’s really hard to go from birthdays to Christmas."
With back-to-back birthdays, she says he’s left with no choice but to wait until the weekend before Christmas to hit Lakeside Mall. Instead of trying to be coy and forgoing a Christmas morning surprise, Goodwin brings her daughter to the mall to pick out her own gifts.
“My choices sometimes aren’t the best. This is what happens when you’re old and gray and trying to get something for a teenager.”
NRF calls the weekend before Christmas as “Super Saturday,” and they project more people are waiting until this weekend to shop than they were last year. Forty percent of people interviewed in their report say that they go to brick-and-mortar stores to find the best deals.
Tamar Gregoria, owner of The Engraving Company, says she doesn’t care why people come into the mall, as long as they are there shopping.
“The last few days have been really great,” Gregoria said. “We’ve been busy. We’ve definitely noticed an increase in customers."
The company has been family rule for decades. She says she has watched as the wave of shoppers shift due to the popularity of online shopping.
“We may have been busy ten years ago right after Thanksgiving. We’re definitely getting busier closer to Christmas these days," said Gregoria.
