Selling expendable Lincoln-collection items won't erase debt

FILE - This June 14, 2007 file photo shows, Abraham Lincoln's bloodstained gloves he carried on the night of his death at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill. Historians say that the 2007 acquisition of 1,500 documents and artifacts for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum firmly established Illinois as a leading repository of all things Lincoln. So forgive the handwringing over the possibility that some of it might have to be sold. The Lincoln museum's fundraising foundation, which borrowed $23 million in 2007 to buy the trove from private collector Louise Taper, still owes $9.2 million on a note due in October 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File) (Seth Perlman)