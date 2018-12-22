Source: Saints move WR Ted Ginn Jr. to active roster

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. is no longer on injured reserve, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 sports. Ginn is now on the team’s active roster after practicing this week.
Ginn has not played since week four against the Giants due to a knee injury. For the season, Ginn has 12 receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns. His potential return comes at the perfect time for the Saints. Outside of Michael Thomas, receivers have struggled in gaining seperation downfield.
To make room for Ginn, the Saints waived tackle, and New Orleans native, Cornelius Lucas.
