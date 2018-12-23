Clouds A Sprinkle Today Dry Christmas Eve And Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A weak cold front will move across the area today with some clouds and maybe a few sprinkles. Sun will return by the afternoon with cooler conditions on Monday and lots of sunshine. Clouds will move back in on Christmas Day but it should stay dry. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out and temperatures will be well into the 60s with even a few spots around 70 degrees.
The pattern turns wet and stormy on Wednesday and Thursday. As of now it looks like rain will become widespread by Wednesday afternoon and evening. An evening stronger disturbance will bring thunderstorms on Thursday. Some of these may be strong with heavy rain. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast in the next few days. The chance for rain may linger into next weekend as well but the uncertainty level is pretty high this far out.
