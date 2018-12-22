Date-a-dog program launches in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A new dating service just launched in Baton Rouge, but the singles in this program all have four legs. Companion Animal Alliance hopes Date-a-Dog will encourage humans to be more active while also helping socialize the shelter’s dogs.
“It's good exercise, and it promotes the shelter, and it's good for the dogs and the people. I just can’t imagine who wouldn’t have fun on a date with a dog,” Holly Carville said.
A longtime friend of CAA, Carville came up with the idea after the shelter moved to its brand new location on LSU’s campus.
Participants are required to attend a 30-minute training class to learn leash skills and what to do if the dog encounters other animals. Once completed, they can check out a dog that’s up for adoption and go on an adventure. Suggested activities include walks along the levee or the LSU lakes. It may even lead to a date with a human.
“You know how it goes when you've got a cute pup at the lakes,” CAA development director Emily Jackson said. “Someone's bound to stop and chat with you.”
Jackson said the program is a great way for people to get a taste of what pet ownership is like.
“This is a good step down from fostering,” she explained. “It kinda does get your toes wet into what it feels like to spend an extended period of time with an animal, but not yet having to bring the animal home.”
Jackson hopes to the idea takes off with LSU students who have breaks between classes, and retirees looking to stay active.
Carville said her doggy date was just as much fun for her as it was for the dog.
“We ran a little carpool with her, and she was just loving it. And the more she loved it, the happier I got,” she said.
With 150 dogs at CAA waiting for homes, the opportunities are endless. Jackson said participants can go on doggy dates as often as they’d like.
Training classes are held on the first Saturday of each month. The next class is scheduled for Noon on Saturday, January 5th. The shelter is located at 2550 Gourrier Avenue. Call (225) 408-5360 for more information.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.