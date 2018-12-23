The Extra Point Week 16: Play aggressive, play smart

In addition to all of these, be sure to keep an eye on RB Todd Gurley II and the stable of running backs behind him. He’s listed as a game-time decision for Sunday, and if he’s not able to go, C.J. Anderson and John Kelly would shoulder the load out of the backfield. I’d be higher on the back-ups, but there are too many unknowns to risk starting them in your championship game. However, if you’re desperate, I’d probably go with Anderson. It sounds like he’s the starter, and I believe the early-down runs will be productive.