The Extra Point Week 16: Play aggressive, play smart

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
We’ve reached the final week of most fantasy football seasons (shame on you if your championship is week 17), and it’s been a very wild playoff ride with so many injuries. Damien Williams, Gus Edwards and Jaylen Samuels have been the breakout waiver wire stars, while Odell Beckham Jr. owners have been crippled without their mainstay at receiver.
Unfortunately, we're bracing for another wild week. Here's who I'd start or sit going into Sunday.
Start:
RB Jamaal Williams, Packers
I actually saw him still available on a few waiver wires this week. His numbers have been less than impressive this year, but his best attribute this week will be volume. With Aaron Jones out and Ty Montgomery long gone, no longer is Green Bay’s backfield a guessing game. Williams is the man and should get all the touches of a solid RB2 against a weaker Jets defense.
RB Elijah McGuire, Jets
Opposite Williams, McGuire is another starter in line for a lot of touches this week. I not only like the match-up at home against the Packers, but it's worth nothing that Green Bay is 0-7 on the road this season. Defense has been a part of the issue, and it could lead to a steady day for McGuire. He's definitely worth considering, especially if your team's been crushed with injuries.
RB Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
This certainly hasn't been the year we hoped for from Fournette given his first-round draft value, but if you survived this long without him, it could all pay off this week. The Dolphins are a great match-up for him, even in such a stale offense, as long as Jacksonville's not playing from behind. Miami ranks 31st in the league giving up 145.2 yards rushing per game.
TE Evan Engram, Giants
He's right up there with Leonard Fournette in terms of disapointing numbers. Injuries haven't done him many favors, and some weeks, he was generally just not involved. However, without Odell Beckham Jr drawing double-digit targets, Engram's flourished the last two weeks. His eight catches against Tennessee last week were a season-high, and he should at least continue to get quality targets this week. I like Engram at a position where there's so little fantasy depth.
Sit:
Ravens wide receivers
Up against a stingy Chargers defense on the road, I don't like the match-up for any of Baltimore's receivers. The only thing that could work in their favor would be a game where the Ravens are playing from behind and need to pass more, but still, Lamar Jackson's yet to truly prove himself as a passer.
RB Josh Adams, Eagles
He's had a few nice games as the Eagles starter, but production's certainly dipped as of late. Without a touchdown in week 15 against the Rams, Adams would've been a total bust with just 28 yards on 15 carries. Not being a factor in the passing game certainly doesn't do him any favors, and against a strong Texans rush defense, I'm not a fan.
RB Peyton Barber, Bucs
The Cowboys run defense is for real. That should be well-documented by now. At home, in a game where I expect Dallas to put a few more points on the board, Barber may not be a factor if they're playing from behind. I'd stay away from him this week.
In addition to all of these, be sure to keep an eye on RB Todd Gurley II and the stable of running backs behind him. He’s listed as a game-time decision for Sunday, and if he’s not able to go, C.J. Anderson and John Kelly would shoulder the load out of the backfield. I’d be higher on the back-ups, but there are too many unknowns to risk starting them in your championship game. However, if you’re desperate, I’d probably go with Anderson. It sounds like he’s the starter, and I believe the early-down runs will be productive.
As always, be sure to get any last minute questions in using the Final Word feature on our new and improved Final Play app. Good luck!
