JPSO: Inmate dies after being found unresponsive inside jail infirmary

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says an inmate has died after a being found unresponsive inside of the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center infirmary Saturday.
According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were conducting the breakfast feeding operation around 6 a.m. when they discovered a 30-year-old female unresponsive inside of her cell in the onsite medical facility. The inmate was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Lopinto says the unidentified woman was being treated for a pre-existing condition while she was housed at the medical facility.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.