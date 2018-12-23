Man dies after being ejected from vehicle on Airline Hwy.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash on Airline Highway in St. John the Baptist Parish.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Airline Highway near Marathon.
According to investigators, a 2002 Ford Focus was stopped in the right southbound lane near the right shoulder of the road on Airline Highway when it was struck from behind by a 2018 Ford F-150. The impact caused the driver of the Ford Focus to be ejected through the rear windshield.
The driver of the Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford F-150, 52-year-old Jeffery Keys, was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for moderate injuries.
It is currently unknown if impairment played a factor in the crash. Toxicology results are pending.
State Police are withholding the identity of the deceased driver until next of kin can be notified.
The crash remains under investigation.
