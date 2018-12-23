NOPD: Man injured in 3rd Algiers shooting in one day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 21-year-old man was shot in the chest Saturday afternoon (Dec. 22),marking the fourth person injured in three separate shootings in Algiers over less than 24 hours, according to New Orleans police.
The shooting was reported just after 4:05 p.m. in the 800 block of Bellville Street, NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said. The victim was brought to the hospital by EMS, Scheets said, and his condition was not known Saturday evening.
Late the night before, an 11-year-old was hurt in a different Algiers shooting, NOPD said.
The boy was looking out of a window in the 1600 block of Southlawn Boulevard when a person inside a vehicle opened fire, and a bullet grazed the child’s neck, NOPD said.
A few hours later, a man and a woman were injured in a separate shooting about a mile away, police said. According to NOPD, the 19-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were shot at while they were in the 1800 block of Lauradale Drive just before 7 a.m. The woman sustained a graze wound and the man was shot in the knee, police said.
As of Saturday evening, it was not known whether or not investigators believe the shootings are connected. Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
