NOPD: Man robbed while getting into vehicle in Algiers

By Tiffany Baptiste | December 23, 2018 at 1:18 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 1:18 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in Algiers Saturday night.

Police say the robbery happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of Vespasian Boulevard.

The victim told police that he was getting into his vehicle when the suspect approached him armed with a gun. The suspect demanded the victim's belongings. Once the victim complied, the suspect fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

