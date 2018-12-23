Profiting off presidency? Trump biz takes hit since election

FILE- In this July 15, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump turns to wave to the people gathered at the clubhouse as his walks to his presidential viewing stand during the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. The president's divisive comments that are so popular with his political base, appear to have turned off the affluent who fuel his businesses. "The people you see in the club now are whittled down to the loyalists, and the people who can't stand him are less and less there," says a member of his Bedminster, golf resort who requested anonymity so as not to alienate other members. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (AP)