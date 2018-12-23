Residents frustrated with gun violence in Algiers neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) - New Orleans police investigated three shootings in Algiers that injured four people in less than 24 hours, including a juvenile boy who was grazed by a bullet Friday night (Dec. 22).
Around 10:20 p.m. Friday, the NOPD said an 11-year-old boy was shot in the neck in the 1600 block of Southlawn Boulevard.
Arrie Butler, a neighbor, said she had just gotten home that night when sirens and flashing lights jolted her out of bed.
“I had just went to sleep," Butler said. “And next thing I know, there’s a street full of police, the child on a stretcher.”
Police said the boy was looking out the window of a house when someone inside a silver or white vehicle opened fire. He suffered a graze wound on his neck, and was taken to the hospital.
Family members and neighbors said they were relieved it was not fatal.
“I’m very grateful. Couple of days before Christmas, I am very, very grateful,” Butler said.
Some residents said gunfire in their neighborhood is something they are used to.
"I've only been home two weeks, and I've witnessed this. I've heard it. I even had to drop down to the floor of my kitchen," Butler said.
Fellow neighbor Tenisha Williams also said the sound of gunshots is not uncommon.
“Every time they shoot around here, it’s like we be having to run in our hallways or go somewhere safe cause you never know when a bullet gonna come to your house and you might lose a loved one,” Williams said.
Some said they’re terrorized by the gang violence in the area and stay inside at night.
"We don't go outside at all. Especially back there, it's where it's worst at," Williams said.
"It's scary. There's elderly people who live up and down here, and you know, we just hope and pray that it goes no further, but it's gonna go further. It's gonna be more shooting, it's gonna be more killing," Butler said.
While NOPD identified the victim as being 11 years old, the victim’s grandmother said he is 15.
If anyone has information about the shootings, contact NOPD or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.