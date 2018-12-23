Saints run out to halftime lead over the Steelers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints need to win one in their final two games to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. After a half of play, New Orleans is primed to clinch this week against the Steelers. Saints lead at the break, 17-14.
Mark Ingram started the scoring off for the Black and Gold with a 1-yard touchdown run. Ingram broke Deuce McAllister’s franchise record for career rushing TD’s, registering his 50th for the club. A pass interference call on Joe Haden setup the score, giving the Saints a 7-3 advantage.
The Saints success on the ground continued on their very next drive, Kamara found the end zone from eight yards out. Kamara’s bruising run spotted the Saints a 14-6 lead.
Right before half, Ben Roethlisberger connected with Jaylen Samuels for a 3-yard touchdown. After a 2-point conversion, the game was knotted at 14.
