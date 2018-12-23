Slidell community spreads holiday cheer for child cancer patient

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Dozens of community members gathered in front of Jamika Raymond’s Slidell home Saturday evening (Dec. 22) to show a young girl just how special she really is and to ensure she and her family get the Christmas they deserve.
Raymond’s daughter, Dani Otis, has leukemia.
“This is nothing but God. Nothing but God,” Raymond said.
To say Raymond and her family are overwhelmed would be putting it lightly.
“This is way, way, way more than we ever expected. Way more than we ever deserved. This is awesome," Raymond said.
It was as if the whole community came out to show their support, much to the family’s surprise.
“I didn’t know what was going on,” Otis said.
Raymond said when she first heard the commotion, her first thought was that something was wrong.
“We thought there was a fire from somewhere,” Raymond said. “Then we saw Santa. I was like, ‘OK, Santa’s not here for a fire.’”
When Otis was diagnosed in July, Raymond reached out to Corinne Villavaso, the founder of Hannah’s Klozet, for guidance. This, after seeing a local news story about how Lymphoma touched her nephew.
Inspired by her cousin who died of cancer, Villavaso now aims to ease the suffering of those in treatment for the deadly disease.
“I know she would be very proud because this is something she wanted to do and when she died,” Villavaso said about her cousin. “She died in October. I founded Hannah’s Klozet Foundation in December and we were incorporated and 501(c)(3) status so, I hit the ground running, and I just had to carry out her vision and that’s what I’m destined to do.”
Knowing what it’s like to have family sick over the holidays, Villavaso organized a surprise for Raymond, Otis and their family. But she had no idea how big it would become.
"I didn’t expect it to be this great,” Villavaso said.
One by one, the gifts kept coming. Some for the children, some for mom and dad, and some to ease the financial burden of caring for a child with cancer.
Lawrence Weathersby, a pastor at the Raymond’s church, said when he heard about the surprise, he knew he had to be a part of it.
“Because we truly love the Raymond family. They’re part of our church and whatever we can do for them, we want to do it,” Weathersby said.
Slidell’s mayor, Greg Cromer, was also in attendance.
“It’s heartwarming to be able to be a part of this and give these folks a hug and give them support and lift them up and show them we’re going to be there with him throughout this journey they’ve got now,” Cromer said.
The Raymonds said they cherish the kindness of friends and strangers. And while the gifts under the tree won’t go unnoticed, Raymond said she already got what she wanted for Christmas.
“All the extras and all the things that will make them smile is awesome but her health and us being out of the hospital and wake up Christmas morning together as a family was more than we could wish for,” Raymond said.
Otis will head back into the hospital the day after Christmas.
