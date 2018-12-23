Ted Ginn, Jr. active for the Saints-Steelers game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ted Ginn, Jr. is active today when the Saints host the Steelers. Ginn returned to practice this week after missing 10 games with a knee injury. Ginn last suited up for the Saints against the Giants in week 4.
Terron Armstead is also active for the Black and Gold. The starting left tackle hasn’t played since week 10.
Inactives for the Saints today: tight end Dan Arnold, linebacker Manti Te’o, wide receiver Simmie Cobbs, offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod, defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen, Wide receiver Austin Carr, defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
